Payden & Rygel Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Payden & Rygel grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.8% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,988,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $56.78. 141,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,696,838. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $235.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.