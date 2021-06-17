Payden & Rygel Purchases 10,700 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.15. 156,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,363,578. The firm has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

