Payden & Rygel Purchases 32,108 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,108 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 47,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,704,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

KBE stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,929. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.