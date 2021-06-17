Payden & Rygel Purchases 6,400 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Payden & Rygel increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

