Payden & Rygel Purchases New Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $377.71. 14,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.62. The company has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.