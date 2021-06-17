Payden & Rygel Purchases Shares of 16,000 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 234,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,702,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.1% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $344.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,556,270. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $237.35 and a 52-week high of $344.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

