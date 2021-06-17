Payden & Rygel Raises Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.09% of DTE Energy worth $22,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.87. 2,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,925. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

