Payden & Rygel Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $29,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,362,000 after acquiring an additional 575,652 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,803,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,789,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,403,000 after acquiring an additional 149,676 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,421,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,278,000 after acquiring an additional 725,743 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $66.49. The stock had a trading volume of 133,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,652,209. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.