Payden & Rygel Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,400 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.11% of The Williams Companies worth $31,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.04. 64,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,372,122. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

