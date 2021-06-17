Payden & Rygel Sells 156,700 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,730 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 156,700 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.26. The stock had a trading volume of 63,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

