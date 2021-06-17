Payden & Rygel Sells 263,888 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Payden & Rygel cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,888 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 156,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,233 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,907. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.89.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.