Payden & Rygel Sells 66,600 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Payden & Rygel lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,600 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises about 1.7% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.14% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $35,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

FITB stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,191. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.