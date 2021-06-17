Payden & Rygel Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 328,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,787,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Newmont by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 73,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Newmont by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.59. 674,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,913,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.