Paytomat Market Capitalization Achieves $62,826.92 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 208.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Paytomat has a market cap of $62,826.92 and $450.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00140359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00179817 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.19 or 0.00885657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,855.93 or 1.00024449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

