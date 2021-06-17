PCHAIN (PI) Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

