PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Director Buys $49,997.00 in Stock

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Director Steve C. Glover purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,215. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,480. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $13.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $221.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.55.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the period. 14.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
