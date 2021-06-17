PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Director Buys $49,997.00 in Stock

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Director Steve C. Glover purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,215. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,480. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $13.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $221.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.55.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDSB. Chardan Capital increased their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the period. 14.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.