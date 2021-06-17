Peercoin Price Tops $1.11 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002942 BTC on popular exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $29.92 million and approximately $12,530.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000229 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,985,973 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

