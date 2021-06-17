PegNet Market Cap Achieves $485,200.07 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $485,200.07 and approximately $2,520.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00140939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00180134 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.41 or 0.00913726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,776.91 or 0.99933399 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.