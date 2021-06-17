PEPS Coin (PEPS) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $228,322.22 and $73.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00025668 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00167493 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 74.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,403,945 coins and its circulating supply is 45,163,775 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

