PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,246,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.16% of PepsiCo worth $317,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after acquiring an additional 477,978 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.19. 235,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,433,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $204.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

