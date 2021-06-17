Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.23

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.228 per share on Monday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $43.38 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.54.

PDRDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

