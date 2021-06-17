Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.25. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$11.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

