PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

Shares of NYSE PTR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.84. 17,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,162. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.60.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PetroChina will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in PetroChina by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PetroChina by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

