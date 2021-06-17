PetroChina Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 9,022 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,938% compared to the average volume of 297 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 286.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.81. 492,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $47.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.85.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $85.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PetroChina will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.336 dividend. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.10%.

PTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.12.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

