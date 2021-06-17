Petrofac (LON:PFC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 133.70 ($1.75). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 127.60 ($1.67), with a volume of 1,215,236 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £441.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Petrofac alerts:

In related news, insider Ayman Asfari sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £25,048.80 ($32,726.42). Also, insider Matthias Bichsel acquired 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.65 ($6,551.67).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.