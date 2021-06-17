Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in May

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the May 13th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 417.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PXPHF opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Pexip Holding ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.
