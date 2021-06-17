Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in May

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the May 13th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 417.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PXPHF opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Pexip Holding ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

Get Pexip Holding ASA alerts:

About Pexip Holding ASA

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pexip Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pexip Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.