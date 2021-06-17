Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$8.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PEY. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.00.

TSE PEY traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.80. 919,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.68. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$1.63 and a 52-week high of C$7.45.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total transaction of C$51,618.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$184,795.23. Also, Director Brian Davis acquired 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$898,480.18. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $507,338.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

