PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.57. PFSweb shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 173,265 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get PFSweb alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $153.82 million, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that PFSweb, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PFSweb by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PFSweb by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PFSweb by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.