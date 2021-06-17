Phala.Network (PHA) Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00061026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.70 or 0.00762757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00083337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042193 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

