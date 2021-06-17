PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 276.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of PHAS stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 41,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,403. The firm has a market cap of $180.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.63. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

