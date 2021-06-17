PHI Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $500.00 (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. PHI Token has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $500.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One PHI Token coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00060983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00024875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.38 or 0.00765958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00084030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00042321 BTC.

About PHI Token

PHI is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

Buying and Selling PHI Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

