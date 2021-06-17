Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 35,853 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

PSX stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.27. 33,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,348. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

