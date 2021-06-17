Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.67. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 341,611 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $120.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 35.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in Phoenix New Media by 27.4% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 739,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

