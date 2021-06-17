Phoneum (PHT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,973.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Phoneum has traded down 19% against the US dollar. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $817,123.45 and approximately $12,973.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00061031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.92 or 0.00763044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00084157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00042220 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,833,101,991 coins. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

