PIN (PIN) Reaches Market Cap of $8.93 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, PIN has traded up 60.4% against the dollar. One PIN coin can now be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a market cap of $8.93 million and $1.47 million worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00058814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00140315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00178989 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.18 or 0.00911523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,618.83 or 0.99918528 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

