Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $90.37 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $92.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $5,793,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

