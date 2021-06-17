Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,955 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.41.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,460.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,721 shares of company stock valued at $198,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.