Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,285 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Prologis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $1,377,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Prologis by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 10.0% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLD opened at $121.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

