Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,660 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $103.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.88.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

