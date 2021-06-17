Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,720 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $7,402,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,069 over the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.