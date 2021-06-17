Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,895 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $158.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.74. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

