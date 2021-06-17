Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 20.5% This Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $715.49 million and $2.48 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $3.91 or 0.00010309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.63 or 0.00373246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00152206 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.00224701 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001151 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 182,892,751 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

