PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $3,667.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 32,966,670 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

