Pivot Token (PVT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $921,162.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $921,162.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.34 or 0.00760976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00083465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042018 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.