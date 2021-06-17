Pizza (PIZZA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,705.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for about $0.0638 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $1.98 million and $3,705.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000701 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $685.40 or 0.01810460 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016783 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.