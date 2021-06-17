Playcent Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $125,181.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playcent has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Playcent Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,172,332 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

