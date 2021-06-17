Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,007,973 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.27% of Plug Power worth $45,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.99.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.