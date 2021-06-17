Pluton 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $300,069.00 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Pluton has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $300,069.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Pluton coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.96 or 0.00015710 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pluton alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00026487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.00755841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00084426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00042913 BTC.

Pluton Coin Profile

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.