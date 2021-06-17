POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS POETF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 147,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,100. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82. POET Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.71.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that POET Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

