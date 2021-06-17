Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.08

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.08 and traded as low as C$56.58. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$57.42, with a volume of 23,223 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBL. Canaccord Genuity raised Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.5700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.96%.

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$275,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,650. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $575,600 over the last quarter.

About Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

